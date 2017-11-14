German economy sees 0.8 percent growth in 3rd quarter

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period.

The figure reported Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office compared with economists’ expectations of 0.6 percent growth in Europe’s biggest economy. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the previous quarter and 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

The statistical office said growth was helped by exports and investment in machinery and other equipment.