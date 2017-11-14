Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to 109-105 win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points, Robert Covington added 31 and the Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Clippers 109-105 on Monday night to hand Los Angeles its sixth consecutive loss.

Ben Simmons had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia. Embiid grabbed a game-high 16 boards.

Lou Williams led Los Angeles (5-8) with 31 points off the bench, and Blake Griffin had 29. The Clippers started the season 4-0 but have lost eight of nine.

Philadelphia trailed 101-100 when Covington hit his fifth 3-pointer to give the Sixers (7-6) the lead for good with 33 seconds remaining.

The 76ers outrebounded the Clippers 51-34 to snap a two-game skid.

Powered by Embiid’s 19 points and seven rebounds, the Sixers threatened to make the game a rout early, going up by 14 in the second quarter.

The Clippers were getting pushed around and seemed a step slow until Griffin gave them a lift with 16 points in the second. Los Angeles closed to 55-53 at halftime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Injuries to Markelle Fultz, Jerryd Bayless and Nik Stauskas have made it difficult for Philadelphia to sustain an early rhythm, and players are going to have to get into shape during the season. Said coach Brett Brown: “This is not a normal pathway to bring somebody back, but that’s the best we can do.” . Philadelphia also was without Jahlil Okafor (respiratory infection).

Clippers: Have also struggled with an abnormal amount of early injuries. Los Angeles continues to play without its starting backcourt (Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic) as well as starting forward Danilo Gallinari. Teodosic began the season as the replacement for departed point guard Chris Paul, but injured his plantar fascia in the second game and has no specific return date.

UP NEXT

76ers: Return home Saturday to play the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Clippers: Start a five-game road trip Friday in Cleveland.

___

