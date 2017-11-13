The Latest: Trump welcomes Paul’s return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Rand Paul (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s return to the Senate following the attack in the senator’s yard that left him with six broken ribs.

Trump is tweeting from the Philippines, “Great to see @RandPaul looking well and back on the Senate floor.” Trump says on the final day of his lengthy trip to Asia that Paul will “help us with TAX CUTS and REFORM!”

The Republican senator cast votes on Monday and was greeted by Senate colleagues. He declined to answer reporters’ questions about the assault.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Police have charged Paul’s neighbor with misdemeanor assault in the incident.

6 p.m.

12:25 a.m.

