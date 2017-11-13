Sessions raises prospect of special counsel on GOP concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and a uranium deal during the Obama administration.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, a Justice Department official says Sessions has directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate concerns raised by Republican lawmakers.

The letter says the prosecutors will recommend whether an investigation is merited, whether any matters currently under investigation require more resources and whether it is necessary to appoint a special counsel.

The letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd comes one day before Sessions is to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a Justice Department oversight hearing.