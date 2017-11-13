Chairman: House won’t agree to nix property tax deduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House’s tax-writing committee is expressing confidence that his chamber won’t go along with the Senate’s proposal to eliminate the deduction for property taxes.

The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.

The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal eliminates the entire deduction.

The deduction is particularly important to residents in states with high property values or tax rates.

Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, says he worked with lawmakers in those states to ensure the House bill delivers relief.

The Senate’s tax-writing committee will wade through its newly unveiled measure starting Monday.