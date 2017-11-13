Activists: Airstrike on rebel-held Syrian town kills 21

BEIRUT (AP) — At least 21 people were killed in an airstrike on a market in north Syria, activists reported Monday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were three strikes on a market in Atareb in the opposition-held countryside outside Aleppo on Monday. Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, is controlled by the government.

Atareb has been hit by Russian and Syrian government airstrikes since 2015, when Russia intervened in the war in Syria to turn the tide in President Bashar Assad’s favor. The town has become home to tens of thousands of people displaced by fighting in nearby areas.

Media from the town published by the activist-run Thiqa news agency showed rescuers and civilians pulling out victims and limbs from under rubble stretching along several storefronts. The agency said at least 43 people were killed and 70 wounded.

A police station next to the market was also struck, according to Thiqa director Darwish Saleh.

The Observatory said 21 civilians were killed, among them 5 children and 3 women. It send tens more were severely wounded.

Atareb and the opposition-held countryside in northwest Syria is supposed to be protected by a “de-escalation agreement” brokered earlier this year by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, the main backers to the Syrian government and the opposition. The agreement is regularly violated.

The U.S. and Russia have lately renewed efforts to find a settlement for Syria, where at least 400,000 people have been killed and 11 million displaced in a six-year long civil war.

With their common enemy, the Islamic State group, nearing defeat, the two superpowers find themselves again on opposite sides of the conflict, with Moscow backing Assad and the U.S. offering rhetorical support to armed opposition groups fighting the government.

In a joint statement Saturday, the two countries said “de-escalation areas” were an “interim step” toward restoring peace in Syria and that there could be “no military solution” to the war.

It drew a sarcastic response from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the two superpowers could start by withdrawing their own troops from the war and instead support holding elections in Syria.

He said there were five Russian and thirteen U.S. bases in Syria, plus a fourteenth under construction in the northern city of Raqqa, now administered by a U.S.-backed Kurdish party that Turkey says is an extension of a separatist group operating within its own borders. Turkey considers the group a terrorist organization.

Erdogan ordered Turkey’s military into north Syria in 2016 to battle Kurdish militias and the Islamic State group. It maintains a presence along opposition-held areas near the Turkish border.

Also Monday, London-based Amnesty International released a report saying that under so-called “reconciliation” agreements, government sieges and intense bombardments of some rebel-held areas in Syria have given no choice for residents but to leave or die.

The report said that the Syrian government and, to a lesser extent, armed opposition groups “have unlawfully besieged civilians, depriving them of food, medicine and other basic necessities, and carried out unlawful attacks on densely populated areas.”

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced over the past years as a result of such sieges including areas near the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, as well as in the central city of Homs.

“While the Syrian government’s stated aim has been to vanquish opposition fighters, its cynical use of surrender or starve tactics… have been part of a systematic, as well as widespread, attack on civilians that amounts to crimes against humanity,” said Philip Luther, research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Hours before the report was released, Syria’s state news agency SANA said an aid convoy had crossed into the besieged Damascus suburb of Douma under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. It said it consisted of 24 trucks and entered the besieged area late Sunday with the cooperation of the United Nations.

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul contributed to this report.