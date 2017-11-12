Vettel wins Brazilian GP, Hamilton 4th after starting last

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to solidify his hold on second place after Lewis Hamilton clinched the season title two weeks ago in Mexico City.

It was Vettel’s 47th career win and his fifth this season.

Vettel started second on the grid, but overtook pole sitter Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes on the first lap and then led most of the way.

Hamilton started last on the grid after crashing in qualifying but managed to push his way into contention, staying out longer while the other leaders changed tires earlier.

Bottas finished second with Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari taking third. Hamilton was fourth.

Vettel has 302 points with the final race in two weeks in Abu Dhabi. Bottas has 280. Even if Bottas wins in Abu Dhabi, Vettel can take second place in the season by finishing in eighth place or higher.