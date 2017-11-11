US cities, states, businesses still back Paris climate deal

BONN, Germany (AP) — A group of U.S. states, cities, businesses and universities say they are still committed to curbing global warming even as the Trump administration is walking away from the Paris climate accord.

But the alliance, which together has an economy larger than Japan and Germany combined, says it won’t be able to achieve the necessary cut in emissions of greenhouse gases without some efforts at the federal level.

Speaking at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said Saturday that “U.S. citizens, states and businesses remain committed to the Paris agreement.”

The group calling itself ‘America’s Pledge’ said states, cities and private groups have been taking considerable steps to reduce emissions by promoting renewable energy and climate-friendly transportation systems.