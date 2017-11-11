First Oscars of awards season to be bestowed on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Hollywood continues reeling from the growing sexual harassment scandal, the first Oscars of awards season are being presented to four film-industry veterans.

The film academy’s ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony Saturday will celebrate the careers of writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, actor Donald Sutherland and director Agnes Varda. Each will receive an Oscar statuette.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey described the honorary award recipients as representative of the breadth of filmmaking.

Governors Awards honorees are chosen by the organization’s 54-member leadership board. The private, untelevised dinner ceremony at the Hollywood & Highland complex is traditionally a who’s-who of the film industry and impending Oscar season. Highlights from the evening will likely be included in the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.