Saturday, November 11, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 12:50 a.m. EST
2017-11-11
Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting
Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
Trump: ‘I’m with our agencies’ on Russian election meddling
Veterans Day marked with parades, somber ceremonies
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal
From graffiti to Snapchat, schools react to racial incidents
Attorney: Subpoena too broad in Weinstein rape investigation
Rare art from China’s 19th century woman ruler come to US
Frustration sets in after coal mine health study suspended