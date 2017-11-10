Washington Smiles Presents The 8th Annual Free Dental Day for Veterans

Washington Smiles will present The 8th Annual Free Dental Day for Veterans, taking place at 1111 East Sixth Street on Saturday November, 11 2016.

Washington Smiles is proud to bring The 8th Annual Free Dental Day to Franklin County and surrounding areas for the eighth year. Free Dental Day will provide FREE dental services to our local veterans.

This FREE event is offered to support the community in getting healthier, one smile at a time. There is scientific evidence that oral infections increase a person’s risk for strokes, heart attacks, pre-term labor as well as other systemic conditions. Starting at 8:00am the office will open its doors offering 1 FREE Professional Cleaning, 1 FREE composite filling OR 1 FREE extraction (per veteran).

Volunteers have come from as far as St. Louis and Springfield, MO to help those in need. The Doctors and other team members volunteering spend months putting this event together with one goal in mind and that is to make our community healthier. In addition, this event saves the community members money by helping decrease emergency room visits due to toothaches.

Washington Smiles Complete Health Dentistry is owned and operated by Melissa Smith, DDS. Along with her associates Michael Frede, DDS, Aruna Astuto, DDS, Dr. Kathryn Brennan, DDS and John Boain, DDS, she has been able to offer free dental care to the community she has chosen to call home and raise her family in. Dr. Smith and Associates understand there is a need for dental care; they also know the connection between a healthy mouth and a healthy body. Free Dental Day is about creating Complete Wellness, starting with Oral Health. Once again we are focusing on our local veterans this year to give back to those who have given so much for us.

The event is NARCOTIC FREE; prescriptions for pain medication will not be given. For more information and to schedule free consultation prior to November 12, 2016 visit WashMoSmiles.com or call (636)239-6328.

This is such a great event for our United States Veterans. Thanks to Washington Smiles for supporting those who served.

-Bo

RROOFF!!!