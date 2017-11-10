The Latest: BBC pulling mystery thriller featuring Westwick

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against men in the entertainment and media industries (all times local):

The BBC says it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick.

Westwick appears in mystery thriller “Ordeal by Innocence,” which had been due to run over the Christmas period.

The BBC said Friday that “these are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ in the schedules.”

The broadcaster said Westwick has also paused filming on the 1980s-set sitcom “White Gold.”

Police in Los Angeles said Thursday they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former “Gossip Girl” star Westwick.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. Westwick has denied the allegation. A second actress, Aurelie Wynn, also accused Westwick of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for “Under Siege 2” on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to tell anyone.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the accusations to The Daily Beast.