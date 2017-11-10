German swim teacher arrested over suspected child sex abuse

BERLIN (AP) — A swimming instructor in southwestern Germany has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing several children, and prosecutors said Friday they fear there may be many more cases.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in late September after several 5-year-old girls’ parents filed complaints, prosecutors in Baden-Baden said. Investigators searched his apartment and found videos of the alleged abuse made by the man.

He was arrested over six suspected cases this year and last.

Prosecutors said in a statement that, since he taught hundreds of children at swimming schools in local towns over recent years, they also are checking “whether and if so to what extent he also sexually abused these children.”

Police have written to those children’s parents.

Michael Klose, a spokesman for prosecutors, said experience shows that “people who have pedophile inclinations often don’t leave it at an individual case,” leading investigators to examine whether there were more cases. By the beginning of this week, several parents had responded, he said, but it’s unclear how many additional cases there might be.

Prosecutors say the investigation will likely take several months.