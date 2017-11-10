Saturday, November 11, 2017
AP Top Business News at 12:49 a.m. EST
2017-11-10
Pacific trade deal reached but leaders won’t endorse it yet
US stocks on two-day losing streak as health stocks fall
Tax split between House, Senate poses a big challenge
Trump pushes ‘America first’ during tough trade talk in Asia
Alaska lawmaker sees financial boon in refuge drilling
Climate activists stage protest at German coal-fired plant
Equifax apologizes again, lays out costs going forward
China to ease curbs on foreign business in finance, autos