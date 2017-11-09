Syria deal in the works ahead of likely Trump-Putin meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are nearing an agreement on arrangements for Syria as the Islamic State group nears defeat.

Four U.S. officials say the countries are discussing a deal ahead of a potential meeting Friday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States has been reluctant to hold a formal meeting between the leaders without a substantive agreement to announce.

The officials say the agreement aims to strengthen the “deconfliction” system keeping the U.S. and Russian militaries from colliding in Syria.

Another element would focus on reducing violence in Syria’s civil war and limiting the influence of foreign forces, particularly those supported by Iran.

The deal would also reaffirm a U.N.-led political process for Syria. The officials weren’t authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.