Fox’s Smith avoids story covered heavily by colleagues

NEW YORK (AP) — While Fox News Channel has spent hours talking about Hillary Clinton and an Obama-era uranium deal in recent weeks, its news anchor Shepard Smith avoided the story entirely.

Fresh evidence that Smith is an island unto himself at the news network came in research released Thursday by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America. During the three weeks starting Oct. 17, Fox News spent just under 12 hours talking about the 2010 Uranium One deal. Sean Hannity was responsible for nearly a third of that.

The issue has been at the center of the nation’s partisan divide. Hannity calls it “the real Russian conspiracy,” while Democrats suggest the story is used to distract from news about Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump and ties to Russia.