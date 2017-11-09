EU raises growth forecast for eurozone to decade high

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has raised its 2017 growth forecast for the 19-country eurozone to a decade high.

In its autumn forecast published Thursday, the executive Commission said it expects growth this year of 2.2 percent, which would be the bloc’s highest rate since 2007. Previously it thought growth would be 1.7 percent.

The Commission also raised its growth forecast for next year to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent.

The upgrades take into account a run of upbeat economic news from the eurozone as risks to the outlook, such as worries over the rise of populist politicians and Greece’s future in the single currency bloc, have dissipated.