EU fails to agree on future weed killer use

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have failed again to agree on the continued use of the popular weed killer glyphosate amid concerns about its possible links to cancer.

EU member nations met to discuss the issue on Thursday following a European Parliament vote last month to limit an extension of the weed killer’s license to five years. The European Commission had earlier proposed a license extension of 10 years.

Greens lawmaker Bart Staes said it’s time “for the European Commission to accept that support for their proposals is not there.”

He said: “The commission must do the right thing and ban this toxic substance.”

Glyphosate is an ingredient in Roundup, a popular weed killer across the globe.

Environmentalists want a ban while the EU’s farmer’s union wants a 15-year extension.