Disney hopes for its next blockbuster in newest ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s $4 billion deal for Lucasfilm and “Star Wars” just keeps getting better for the House of Mouse.

The company is banking on the latest installments, “The Last Jedi” in December and a Han Solo movie in May, to drive people to theaters. But that’s far from the end of the money-making opportunities.

Disney has drawn big profits from the strengths of its TV channels, but that growth is challenged as more people dump cable subscriptions. As people turn to online replacements, Disney is hoping to lure them with a streaming service planned for 2019. “Star Wars” movies will be a big part of that.

Disney also wants to squeeze cash from “Star Wars” fans in the forms of toys and, theme park visits and hotel stays.