Years ago while living in Florida my wife and I were headed to adopt a kitten and on the trip there we were talking about a different idea. That idea was to adopt the oldest, fattest cat that had been at the shelter the longest. We are so glad we had that discussion and made the decision to do just that. We found Bailey…he was thought to be a she…we had no way of knowing how old he was but we did know he weighed 18 lbs and had been at the shelter for about 9 months. We gave Bailey the best retirement life we could give him for more than 5 years. With that said, I encourage you when considering a shelter pet to consider a senior cat or dog! This is Senior Pet Month and the info below comes from the Humane Society of Missouri. Hope this info helps.

RROOFF!!!

Bo

#ConsiderAShelterPet

Giving Second Chances to Senior Pets

Celebrate Adopt a Senior Pet Month with a new friend from the Humane Society of Missouri

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and the Humane Society of Missouri encourages everyone to consider an older pet when looking for a new addition to their family. Many people immediately think of puppies or kittens when looking for a pet; however, adopting an animal with a few years under its collar has many benefits. Here are five reasons to consider a senior pet:

Training made simple: Senior pets can be easier to train because they’re calm and have a longer attention span than younger animals. Plus, many senior pets have already been trained by previous owners before coming to a shelter.

Taking it slow: Older animals have the benefit of a laid-back exercise routine. They still require walks and playtime, but they generally require less activity than a younger, more energetic pet.

Hitting the snooze button: Puppies and kittens require a great deal of sleep for healthy development, and their nap patterns have no schedule. Older animals tend to relax when their owners do and are more amenable to a nice, long slumber during the night.

Love left to give: Some senior animals may come with a few scars, but they have a way of forgiving, forgetting and living in the now with their new fur-ever family. Adopting a senior pet gives them a second chance at life with a family who will love and appreciate them.

The perfect fit: The Humane Society of Missouri has many different types of senior pets available for adoption, even beyond dogs and cats. If a dog or cat isn’t the right senior pet for your family, consider adopting a rabbit, hamster, guinea pig or even a bird. Adoption counselors at the Humane Society of Missouri can help you find your perfect new pet.

For more information about Adopt a Senior Pet Month, or to check out the adoptable senior animals at the Humane Society of Missouri, visit www.hsmo.org.