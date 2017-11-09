Open
Close
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:09 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:09 a.m. EST

Wilson throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks win again in Arizona

Cowboys’ Elliott loses appeal; ineligible to play Sunday

NFL expects Goodell contract extension to be finalized soon

Harden has triple-double, Rockets hold off Cavs 117-113

Wall’s 23, Beal’s 22 help Wiz beat Lonzo Ball, Lakers 111-95

APNewsBreak: Most reported concussions occur on pass plays

Chinese authorities say 3 Americans are under investigation

Still waiting: Uhlaender trying to look ahead, not back

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.