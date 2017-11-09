Open
Close
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EST

The Latest: Trump arrives in Vietnam to attend summit

Senate GOP tax bill would delay biz cut, undo deductions

GOP leaders bolt from Senate candidate Moore after sex claim

House elections bring new diversity to Virginia

Syria deal in the works ahead of likely Trump-Putin meeting

Va. Republican who leads House Judiciary Committee to retire

The Latest: Bannon slams Washington Post over Moore story

Trump thinks US, China could jointly solve world’s problems

AP Exclusive: Russia Twitter trolls deflected Trump bad news

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.