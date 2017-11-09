Open
Close
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:09 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:09 a.m. EST

Family: Woman died shielding grandson during church massacre

The Latest: Melania Trump visits pandas at Beijing zoo

GOP leaders bolt from Senate candidate Moore after sex claim

Senate GOP tax bill would delay biz cut, undo deductions

10 Things to Know for Friday

Scores more Saudis detained in $100 billion corruption sweep

Syria deal in the works ahead of likely Trump-Putin meeting

Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct

Trump thinks US, China could jointly solve world’s problems

Wilson throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks win again in Arizona

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.