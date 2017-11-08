US ends special refugee program for Central America youth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it will no longer take applications for a special refugee program for Central American children.

The program was established in 2014 by the Obama administration amid a flood of children attempting the dangerous journey from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, fleeing violence and other threats. Parents legally in the U.S. could start the process for their children and some other relatives, who were then screened while still in their country of origin.

The State Department says Thursday is the deadline to apply. People from those countries seeking refugee status may still be eligible, but must use the normal refugee screening process.

The deadline comes the same week the Trump administration announced it was ending “temporary protected status” that allowed some Nicaraguans to live in the U.S.