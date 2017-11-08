The Latest: Police investigating Feldman sexual abuse claims

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment and media industries (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating sexual assault claims filed by actor Corey Feldman.

Officer Irma Mota said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Feldman appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” last week to discuss his claims of widespread pedophilia in Hollywood. Feldman says he was sexually assaulted as young actor and witnessed sexual abuse of other young performers.

Feldman said in a lengthy online post Wednesday that he is “forever grateful” to the women who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein because the story has resurrected interest in Feldman’s claims of abuse. The actor also defended his plans to make a film about sexual abuse in Hollywood and is seeking $10 million in funding.

A spokeswoman for Feldman did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment.

___

4:25 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein has hired two defense lawyers known for their A-list clients to represent him in any legal proceedings in New York stemming from sexual assault allegations.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman said Wednesday in a statement they do not believe an indictment is imminent. “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta has said Weinstein raped her twice in 2010; police say her case is credible and they have corroborated it. They are working with Manhattan prosecutors. De la Huerta publicly recounted her story to Vanity Fair.

Weinstein hired Ben Brafman, the attorney who represented former International Monetary Fund head Dominique Strauss-Kahn during a 2011 rape case that fell apart amid questions about the accuser’s credibility.

Blair Berk has represented Mel Gibson, Keifer Sutherland and others.

They will present a case to prosecutors. “We strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted.”

3:45 p.m.

“Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor is denying allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward a former assistant.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Amazon Studios is investigating the allegations. In response, the Emmy-winning actor says in a statement that he “adamantly and vehemently” denies doing anything wrong.

The claims are reportedly being made by a former assistant of Tambor’s. In his statement, Tambor calls the assistant “disgruntled” and adds: “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Tambor plays the transgender matriarch of the Pfefferman family on “Transparent,” which airs on Amazon.

Tambor is the latest high profile Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

___

12:41 p.m.

A former Boston TV news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.

Heather Unruh told reporters Wednesday that the actor stuck his hand down her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Her son was 18 at the time.

Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

A lawyer for Spacey didn’t immediately return an email Wednesday.

Unruh said her son didn’t report the assault at the time because he was embarrassed. But she says he filed a report with police last week and they’re investigating.

Police said they couldn’t confirm a report was filed because sexual assault reports are confidential.

___

10:30 a.m.

The widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein has inspired a new song called “Female,” which Keith Urban will debut at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday.

Urban says as a father and a husband, the topic struck him, especially since he now lives in a house with all girls. He added: “This song speaks to me on a lot of levels.”

BMI country songwriter of the year Ross Copperman says he wrote the song and recorded it with Urban because they wanted to do something about the issue. He says: “One thing we can do is write songs.”