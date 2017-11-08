Romania: Royal family reports ex-king’s grandson to police

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s royal house has filed a complaint with Swiss police alleging that the estranged grandson of the ailing ex-King Michael I tried to force his way into his grandfather’s home.

The royal house said Wednesday that Nicholas Medforth-Mills attempted “to violate the home of His Majesty” in Switzerland.

It alleged in a statement that Medforth-Mills “physically and verbally aggressed” three staff members.

Medforth-Mills accused his relatives of doing their “utmost to stop me seeing my grandfather and discredit my name.”

The 96-year-old Michael was Romania’s last king. He occupied the throne during 1927-1930 and again from 1940 until 1947, when communists forced him to abdicate.

He stripped Medforth-Mills of his royal title in 2015. Stunned Romanians speculated a jealous relative wanted to edge the grandson out of the prestigious family.