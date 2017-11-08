Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston TV news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.

Heather Unruh (UN’-roo) told reporters Wednesday that the actor stuck his hand down her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Her son was 18 at the time.

Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

A lawyer for Spacey didn’t immediately return an email Wednesday.

Unruh said her son didn’t report the assault at the time because he was embarrassed. But she says he filed a report with police last week and they’re investigating.

Police said they couldn’t confirm a report was filed because sexual assault reports are confidential.