BroadwayHD to offer West End plays and musicals

NEW YORK (AP) — The digital theater streaming network BroadwayHD is growing bigger than its name. It will soon be the first to stream hits from London’s West End.

BroadwayHD will start offering current and recent offerings with “Wind in the Willows” from the London Palladium on Nov. 23. Then comes the 2014 stage adaptation of “From Here to Eternity” on Dec. 7 and “The Railway Children” on Dec. 14. Other titles will be brought to the streaming network in 2018.

BroadwayHD offers high-definition theatrical events to computers, TV and phones, hoping to become the Netflix of Broadway. A monthly subscription is $8.99. BroadwayHD now has its own Amazon channel and its app will be pre-loaded on Ericsson-connected TVs.