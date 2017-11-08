British foreign secretary discusses Iran with US lawmaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is in Washington to argue for the international accord to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Johnson met Rep. Eliot Engel on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss the importance of strictly enforcing the pact that President Donald Trump has derided.

Engel, of New York, is the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel says he and Johnson also talked about holding Iran accountable for its support for terrorism, development of ballistic missiles, and other destabilizing behavior.

Trump recently refused to certify that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal.

Instead of pulling the U.S. out of the agreement, Trump called on Congress and other countries, including Britain, that are party to the accord to fix what he says are its fatal flaws.