Voters in New Jersey and Virginia elect new governors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are choosing new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s elections pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm’s length while mimicking Trump’s posture on certain social issues.

Swing-state Virginia is expected to be close, as most polls show Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Current governors in both states, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey, are term-limited.

The outcome of the contests could also shape how candidates campaign in next year’s mid-term elections.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in both states.