Veterans Day Things To Do

Honor those who fight, and have fought, for our freedom and to secure our liberty this Veteran’s Day!

Veterans Day 5K, Ceremony and Parade – The Veterans Day 5K, Ceremony and Parade on November 11, 2017 at 9 a.m., will honor veterans and help end homelessness. This family-friendly event includes a timed 5k, One-mile fun run & walk, free kids’ dash, Parade, Ceremony, Food & Drinks, Bubble bus, Photo booth, Swag shop, and much more. For more details and to register for the race, click here.

STL Veterans Pub Crawl – November 11th from 1:30p – 8p in Soulard, dress as your best G.I. Joe or G.I. Jane! Proceeds benefit the Veterans Business Resource Center! Ticket details here.

Veterans Day Ceremony – November 11th at 10:55a at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

