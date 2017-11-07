Open
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Veterans Day Things To Do

Veterans Day Things To Do

Honor those who fight, and have fought, for our freedom and to secure our liberty this Veteran’s Day!

Veterans Day 5K, Ceremony and Parade – The Veterans Day 5K, Ceremony and Parade on November 11, 2017 at 9 a.m., will honor veterans and help end homelessness. This family-friendly event includes a timed 5k, One-mile fun run & walk, free kids’ dash, Parade, Ceremony, Food & Drinks, Bubble bus, Photo booth, Swag shop, and much more. For more details and to register for the race, click here.

STL Veterans Pub Crawl – November 11th from 1:30p – 8p in Soulard, dress as your best G.I. Joe or G.I. Jane! Proceeds benefit the Veterans Business Resource Center! Ticket details here.

Veterans Day Ceremony – November 11th at 10:55a at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Know of any other Veterans Day events going on in the area? Add them to the list here!

 

 

 

