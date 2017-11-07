The Latest: Trump scraps visit to Korean DMZ due to weather

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia (all times local):

8:59 a.m.

President Donald Trump has scrapped a surprise visit to the Korean demilitarized zone due to poor weather.

Marine One flew most of the way from Seoul to the DMZ before turning back due to poor weather conditions.

Back at the U.S. Army’s Yongsan Garrison, Trump prepared for his speech to South Korea’s National Assembly while awaiting a potential clearing in the weather.

Weather reports from near the DMZ showed misting conditions and visibility below one mile.

Every American president since Ronald Reagan has made a trip to the DMZ — except for George H.W. Bush, who made the trek when he served as vice president. Before Trump’s trip, a White House official had said the DMZ visits have become “a little bit of a cliché.”

___

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hinting at a surprise announcement as he prepares to depart South Korea.

Trump says during a toast at a state dinner being held in his honor in Seoul Tuesday that, “we’re going to have an exciting day tomorrow for many reasons” that “people will find out.”

Trump is also telling attendees that the partnership between the U.S. and South Korea has never been stronger, as the threat of the North and its nuclear program looms.

Trump says: “we’ve been proud to stand by your side for many decades as an unwavering friend and a loyal ally.” And he says South Korea has “never had a time where this ally has been more loyal or stood by your side more than right now.”

_

7:10 p.m.

South Korea’s presidential office says U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to open “working-level” discussions between the countries over South Korea’s potential acquisition of nuclear-propelled submarines.

Moon’s office says Trump and Moon also discussed South Korea’s possible acquisition of unspecified reconnaissance assets to better cope against North Korean threats.

Moon said after his meeting with Trump that the two leaders agreed to cooperate on strengthening South Korea’s defense capabilities through the acquisition or development of advanced weapons systems.

South Korean government officials have been endorsing the nation getting nuclear-powered submarines amid calls for more military strength. There’s a growing concern among the South Korean public that North Korea’s expanding nuclear weapons arsenal, which may soon include an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland, would undermine Seoul’s decadeslong alliance with Washington.

__

5:49 p.m.

President Donald Trump says North Korea’s leader is “threatening millions and millions of lives so needlessly.”

Trump is speaking at a joint press conference in Seoul on Tuesday with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Trump says North Korea’s missile launches “are a threat, not only to the people of South Korea, but to the people all across the globe.”

The US president is calling for “worldwide action” in response to North Korea. He says that “every responsible nation, including China and Russia” should push for an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

__

5:48 p.m.

South Korea’s president says he and President Donald Trump are “strongly urging” North Korea to return to a negotiating table on its nuclear and missile programs.

President Moon Jae-in says at a joint news conference with Trump on Tuesday that he and Trump agreed to apply maximized pressures and sanctions on North Korea until it returns to “sincere” talks on disarming its nuclear and missile programs.

__

5:47 p.m.

South Korea’s president says he and President Donald Trump have finalized an earlier agreement to allow South Korea to possess more powerful missiles in the face of growing North Korean threats.

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the two have agreed on lifting the warhead payload limits on South Korean ballistic missiles. He says they’re also cooperating on strengthening South Korea’s defense capabilities through the acquisition or development of advanced weapons systems.

Moon says Trump also reaffirmed the “iron-clad” U.S. security commitment for South Korea during a joint news conference with the American leader on Wednesday.

Trump is in South Korea as the second leg of his first visit to Asia.

__

5:46 p.m.

South Korea’s leader says he and President Donald Trump have agreed to place maximized pressures and sanctions on North Korea to peacefully defuse a standoff caused by the North’s weapons programs.

But President Moon Jae-in says Tuesday that he and Trump also reaffirmed they are ready to provide North Korea with a “bright future” if the country gives ups its nuclear and missile programs.

Moon made the comments after summit talks with Trump at the South Korean presidential office of Blue House on Tuesday. Trump arrived in South Korea earlier Tuesday as the second leg of his first Asian tour.

__

5:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says “good progress” is happening on North Korea as he urges Pyongyang to “come to the table” and “make a deal.”

Trump is speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. Amid rising tensions with North Korea, he says: “it makes sense for North Korea to do the right thing.”

The president is not offering specifics on the type of progress being made. But Trump says it “really makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal.” He added that “I do see certain movement,” but did not offer specifics.

__

4:59 p.m.

President Donald Trump is beginning his two-day Korean peninsula visit walking amid weapons of war but voicing optimism for peace.

His every move will be closely watched from both sides of Korea’s demilitarized zone.

Trump has repeatedly delivered combative warnings to Pyongyang as he urged it to abandon its nuclear program.

But as he began his two-day South Korean visit just three dozen miles from the heavily-fortified DMZ, he initially struck a different, more hopeful tone.

He declared that “it always works out. Has to work out.”

That echoed the sentiment of his tweet hours earlier, when he left Japan for South Korea, the second stop of his lengthy Asian trip. It is centered on pressuring North Korean dictator Kim Jong to abandon his weapons program.

__

