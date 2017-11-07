The Latest: Trump holding meetings with South Korea’s Moon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is visiting the Blue House in Seoul for meetings with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In.

Trump’s visit to the Blue House began with a formal arrival ceremony. The two leaders will hold meetings, followed by a “friendship walk.” Trump and Moon will also hold a joint press conference before Trump and his wife are feted at a state dinner.

Traveling to the Blue House, Trump passed crowds of protesters waving US and South Korean flags. Some waved signs that said “war no” and “no Trump, no war, yes peace.”

__

2:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the tensions along the Korean peninsula “will all work out” as he meets with military leaders in South Korea.

The president is commending U.S. and South Korean troops stationed at Camp Humphreys, calling them “very impressive.”

Trump says he will be meeting with military generals about the situation with North Korea. He is telling reporters it will “all work out because it always works out. It has to work out.”

Trump’s trip to South Korea is focused on pressuring the north to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

The president says he’ll also be meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about trade. He says “hopefully that will start working out” to create a lot of jobs in the U.S.

__

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is having lunch with the troops at a military base in South Korea.

Trump arrived at Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul Tuesday. He sat down with service members at a long table in a dining hall. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in was also seated at the table.

Trump chatted with the troops and told reporters, “good food.”

Officials have said the base visit is meant to underscore the countries’ ties and South Korea’s commitment to contributing to its own defense. Burden-sharing is a theme Trump has stressed ever since his presidential campaign.

Trump is on a two-day visit to South Korea. It is the second country he is visiting on a five country Asian tour.

__

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in South Korea amid escalating tensions with North Korea.

Air Force One landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea on Tuesday.

Trump’s first stop will be Camp Humphreys, where he is scheduled to have lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea and receive an operational briefing.

He and first lady Melania Trump will then head to Seoul, where they’ll participate in an arrival ceremony at the Blue House before Trump sits down for meetings with President Moon Jae-In. After tea and a “friendship walk,” the two leaders are set to hold a joint press conference before Trump and his wife are feted at a state dinner.

The stop is Trump’s second on a 12-day tour of Asia.

__

11: 45 a.m.

South Korean police are on the highest alert as critics and supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are planning rallies in Seoul during his visit.

An official from the National Police Agency says more than 15,000 officers will be deployed to provide security during Trump’s visit and monitor the demonstrations.

Officers in fluorescent green jackets are installing steel fences around a designated protest zone at a boulevard near Seoul’s U.S. embassy and patrolling nearby streets.

Many South Koreans are concerned that Trump’s fiery rhetoric on North Korea, which has included threats of military options, is raising risks of war on the Korean Peninsula. Others are supportive of Trump’s tough stance against the North, which has been accelerating its nuclear weapons and missile tests.

__

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in “will figure it all out” when it comes to North Korea.

Trump is tweeting before he departs Tokyo for Seoul Tuesday morning — the second stop of his 12-day trip to Asia.

Trump says he’s, “Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman” and adds the two “will figure it all out!”

The president is working to rally international pressure against the North, and its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump has said all options remain on the table, including a military response.

___

6:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is striking a hard line against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and urging Japan to do the same.

Trump has closed out two days of talks, dinner and golf diplomacy with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay). He is traveling from Tokyo to South Korea Tuesday.

Trump is refusing to rule out eventual military action against North Korea and exhorting dictator Kim Jong Un to stop weapons testing, calling the recent launches of missiles over Japanese territory “a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability.”

Trump says Abe had agreed to purchase “massive amounts of military equipment, as he should,” arguing the U.S. makes the “best military equipment, by far.”

___

12:50 a.m.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie have given a table runner adorned with golden embroidery to President Donald Trump, known for his affinity for gold. It was made by Kyoto-based fabric maker Tatsumura Textile. Abe also gave Melania Trump a bracelet with Japanese motifs. And Abe gave presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a set of face brushes. Ivanka Trump visited Japan last week.

Abe also gave Trump a golf cap that the both leaders signed that reads: “Donald & Shinzo, Make alliance even greater.” The cap also was autographed by Hideki Matsuyama, a Japanese professional golfer who played with the two leaders on Sunday.

___

12:10 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and President Donald Trump have drawn considerable attention to golf, but the Japanese leader is giving credit to their predecessors for pioneering golf diplomacy.

Abe says his grandfather, former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, played with then-President Dwight Eisenhower in 1957 before their talks in Washington.

According to archival photos, Eisenhower won that match, shooting 74 to Kishi’s 99. Their second golf game was planned for 1960 never happened because Kishi resigned amid intensifying protest over a revised security pact he signed.

Abe and Trump had their second golf game on Sunday. Abe says their scores are a secret.

He says when someone plays golf with another person twice, that person must be “your favorite guy.”

___

8:24 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Japan’s leader enthusiastically sought a relationship.

Speaking at a banquet in Tokyo Monday, Trump recalled that after his 2016 victory he heard from numerous world leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump said he didn’t know that it was customary to wait to meet other leaders until after you take office, and he told Abe he’d be happy to meet with him “any time.”

The president said that when he tried to delay, Abe was already on a plane to New York, “so I had to see him.” Trump said they had a great meeting and Abe “brought me the most beautiful golf club I’ve ever seen.”

Trump says he enjoyed “every minute” of his visit to Japan — the first stop on a five-country Asian tour.

___

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on North Korea, refusing to rule out eventual military action and declaring that the United States “will not stand” for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

Trump, on the first stop of his lengthy Asia trip, is denouncing North Korea Monday as “a threat to the civilized world.”

He exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.

Trump did not modulate his fiery language on North Korea, declaring that Pyongyang imperiled “international peace and stability.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with Trump’s assessment that “all options are on the table.”