Keith Urban, Bob DiPiero honored at BMI Country Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban was honored for his philanthropy and hit country songwriter Bob DiPiero was honored as an icon by the performing rights organization BMI on Tuesday.

The BMI Country Awards also honored the top country songwriters and publishers of the year in a star-studded event in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring performances by Reba McEntire, Brooks and Dunn, Jon Pardi and Maren Morris.

Urban, who has raised millions for the Country Music Hall of Fame as well as donating to music education programs, said he felt lucky to be a musician after many years of struggling with addiction.

DiPiero has written songs for McEntire, George Strait, Tim McGraw and more.