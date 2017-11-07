Croatian businessman Ivica Todoric arrested in London

LONDON (AP) — London police say a prominent Croatian businessman has been arrested in Britain on a warrant issued by Croatian authorities.

Police said Tuesday that 66-year-old Ivica Todoric will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court later in the day.

He is the founder of Croatia’s largest private company and he and his former aides are being investigated over its financial collapse. The company, Agrokor, is the largest retailer in the Balkans region.

Croatian police raided his home in Croatia last month along with the homes of former top aides.

Todoric has denied wrongdoing.