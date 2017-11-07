Open
Close
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EST

AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Democrats sweep Virginia, New Jersey governor’s races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

GOP blocks Dem efforts to boost tax benefits for parents

Texas church gunman once escaped from mental health center

Incumbent Weaver survives recall, remains Flint’s mayor

Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range

Maine OKs Medicaid expansion in first-of-its-kind referendum

California bans use of some farming pesticides near schools

Mass shooters exploit lapses, limited laws to get guns

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.