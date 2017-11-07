Open
Close
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Home » Health News » AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EST

AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Drugstore pain pills as effective as opioids in ER patients

Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law

Repeal of medical deduction prompts tax bill pushback

California bans use of some farming pesticides near schools

Maine OKs Medicaid expansion in first-of-its-kind referendum

Severe pollution hits Indian capital, causing health worries

Notre Dame employees keeping free birth control coverage

Trump calls attackers ‘deranged’ but mental health link weak

3 guilty in ‘Future Pharma’ scheme to sell fake drugs online

Fiji calls for urgency in talks to implement climate accord

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.