The Latest: Analysis sees tax hikes for 38M under GOP bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Republican tax-cutting plan (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The House Republican tax bill would mean 38 million Americans on average likely will face tax increases by 2023.

That’s the word from Thomas Barthold, the chief of staff for the Joint Committee on Taxation. He gave the data in response to a question from a Democratic member of the House Ways and Means Committee at Monday’s session. The panel is working on the legislation that would cut taxes for corporations and many average Americans but also eliminate deductions prized by homeowners and people with heavy medical expenses.

Republicans countered that in the near term, Americans would see tax cuts under the legislation.

Barthold’s testimony sparked anger from minority Democrats on the panel. Rep. Mike Thompson of California demanded to know why residents of his district who lost their homes in the recent wildfires would also have limits on their ability to claim local property taxes on their federal returns.

__

12:15 p.m.

The House’s tax-writing committee has begun work on the Republicans’ overhaul plan, with the panel’s chairman calling it a “monumental challenge.”

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady gaveled in the session on Monday. He paused to remember those killed and wounded Sunday at a church shooting in Texas.

Brady called the legislation a means of spurring job growth and boosting the economy.

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to spend four days finalizing the bill that the full House hopes to pass before Thanksgiving.

Last week, Republicans unveiled a 429-page measure that would slash corporate taxes, reduce what some Americans would pay and eliminate some prized deductions. It would be the first rewrite of tax laws in three decades.

___

3:35 a.m.

House Republicans are weighing a repeal of a key tenet of the Obama-era health care law as the tax-writing committee begins work on crafting the bill.

Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday the GOP is discussing scrapping the health law’s requirement that people have insurance coverage or face a penalty.

Republicans are likely to change the measure to ease opposition from some GOP lawmakers. Work begins Monday in the Ways and Means Committee and is expected to last until Thursday.

Some want to broaden relief to more small businesses, while others are upset at a provision eliminating a tax credit for adoption expenses.

The proposal is the first major rewrite of the tax code in three decades, mixing tax cuts for corporations and businesses with more modest relief for individuals.