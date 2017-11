Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music. Sponsored by Kenrick’s Meats!

Miranda Lambert remembers her first time performing at the CMA Awards AND the CMA restricts the media.



Brantley Gilbert’s baby is due any day now AND Garth performing at the CMA Awards.



A truck rolls right through the front door of Blake Shelton’s lake house.