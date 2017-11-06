Ex-Trump aides ask judge to be removed from home detention

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman can be removed from home confinement as the criminal case against him moves forward.

Paul Manafort and business associate Rick Gates surrendered last week to face charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The men are accused of laundering the profits of foreign consulting work performed on behalf of a Ukrainian political party and concealing those assets from the U.S. government. They have pleaded not guilty.

A federal magistrate last week ordered Manafort and Gates to be placed on home confinement. They’re planning to ask a judge in court Monday to lift those conditions.

In court papers, Manafort has pledged $12.5 million in assets to guarantee that he’ll show up for future court appearances.