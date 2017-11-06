Brazile strains Dem unity ahead of key gov race in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are having trouble putting behind differences over the bitter 2016 election amid revelations of a contemplated effort to replace Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee.

That’s deepening party strife just before Tuesday’s closely watched Virginia governor’s race. The fate of that bellwether election will likely foretell Democratic prospects in 2018 and beyond.

The latest flash point comes from the former head of the Democratic Party, Donna Brazile, who says in a new book that she considered undertaking an effort to replace Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden because of health concerns.

On Sunday, the current Democratic Party chairman, Tom Perez, called Brazile’s claims “ludicrous” and “without merit” during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”