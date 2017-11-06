10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘IT’S UNBELIEVABLE TO SEE CHILDREN, MEN AND WOMEN, LAYING THERE’

A gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire inside a small church east of San Antonio, killing 26 people. Victims, many of whom were related, ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

2. WHO TEXAS GUNMAN WAS

Authorities have identified the First Baptist Church shooter as Devin Kelley, who was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, an Air Force spokeswoman says.

3. TRUMP DENOUNCES NORTH KOREAN AGGRESSION

In Japan, the president refuses to rule out eventual military action and declares that the United States “will not stand” for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

4. SAUDI-YEMEN CRISIS INTENSIFIES

The Saudi-led coalition announces the closure of all land, air and sea ports in the wake of a ballistic missile being fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at an international airport near Riyadh which was intercepted.

5. BELLWETHER ELECTION KEY TO MIDTERM CONGRESSIONAL RACES

The fate of the closely watched Virginia governor’s race will likely make a weighty statement about Democratic prospects in 2018 and beyond.

6. WHERE HOMELESSNESS IS SOARING

Tens of thousands are sleeping unsheltered in some of the nation’s biggest and trendiest metropolises along America’s West Coast, driven there by soaring housing and rental costs.

7. POLICE HONE TACTICS TO QUELL VIOLENCE AT HATE-FUELED RALLIES

From snipers to helicopters to drones, officers change tactics to prevent the kind of bloodshed that marred a white supremacists’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer.

8. HOUSE GOP WEIGHS REPEAL OF HEALTH MANDATE IN TAX BILL

Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing scrapping “Obamacare’s” requirement that people have insurance coverage or face a penalty.

9. ‘PART OF THE SOLUTION’

Ben Affleck tells AP that the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

10. RAIDERS WIN TO STAY IN PLAYOFF HUNT

Derek Carr throws for 300 yards and Marshawn Lynch runs for two touchdowns as Oakland beats Miami 27-24 to improve to 4-5.