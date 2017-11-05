The Latest: Abe welcomes Trump from “bottom of my heart”

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is writing that he welcomes President Donald Trump “from the bottom of my heart.”

Shinzo posted a photo on Twitter on Sunday of the two leaders at the Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo. He wrote “we are having a business lunch over hamburgers.”

The two men ate lunch and then went to play 9 holes of golf.

___

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to golfing with Japan’s prime minister and one of the country’s top professional golfers.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) is “one of the greatest players” and is probably the “greatest player in the history of Japan.”

Trump is having lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) and Matsuyama on Sunday before a round of golf.

The president, who is an avid golfer, says Matsuyama is a “long ball hitter” and “if I come back and say I was longer than him, don’t believe it.”

Trump golfed with Abe in Florida in February. Abe presented Trump with a top-level driver by Japanese maker Honma soon after Trump won the presidency last November.

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are meeting on a championship golf course outside of Tokyo.

Trump and Abe shook hands and the U.S. president could be heard telling Abe that the scenery on the Kasumigaseki golf course is “beautiful.”

They posed for photos and were to have lunch with Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) before all three play nine holes of golf.

As they entered the dining room, Trump and Abe signed a white hat that said: “Donald and Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater.” It was a tribute to the U.S.-Japan friendship and a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

___

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S.-Japan alliance is a testament to the “transformative power of freedom.”

He observes that two countries that once waged war are now friends and partners in pursuit of a better world. That was an oblique reference to joint efforts by Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pressure North Korea to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump addressed service members at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo after arriving in Japan, the first leg of his five-nation tour of Asia.

Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, drew the U.S. to enter World War II.

Trump also told the service members that they are the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who prey on the innocent.

___

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling Japan a “treasured partner and crucial ally” as he kicks off a tour of Asia.

Trump addressed service members at Yokota Air Force base outside Tokyo immediately after arriving in Japan on Sunday morning. He thanked Japan “for welcoming us and for decades of wonderful friendship between our two nations.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd. The president was given a bomber jacket. He quickly put it on after removing his suit jacket and said: “I like this better.”

Trump also told the service members that he wanted to “celebrate your achievements.”

Japan is the first stop on Trump’s five-nation tour of Asia.

___

11 a.m.:

President Donald Trump is using the first moments of his Asia trip to denounce North Korea as “a big problem” that must “be solved.”

Trump told reporters traveling with him to Japan on Air Force One on Sunday that “there’s been 25 years of total weakness” in dealing with the North.

Some regional analysts have speculated that Trump’s presence in Asia may prompt North Korea to take provocative action, such as carrying out a missile test.

When asked about that possibility, Trump said: “We’ll soon find out.”

The president also said he’ll go into his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) on equal footing. He said Xi is “is viewing us as very, very strong.”

___

10:49 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it is “expected” that he’ll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an upcoming summit in Asia.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan on Sunday that he “will want Putin’s help” in dealing with the North Korea nuclear crisis.

The president added that he’ll be meeting with a number of world leaders to discuss how to pressure North Korea.

Trump and Putin could cross paths twice during the president’s lengthy Asia trip: first at a summit in Vietnam and later in the Philippines.

The leaders previously met along the sidelines of a summit in Europe this summer.

___

10:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, the initial stop on his first official visit to Asia.

Trump landed Sunday at Yokota Air Force base in Fussa, outside Tokyo.

The president will address service members before he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay). The leaders will play a round of golf with Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) before Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Abe and Abe’s wife, Akie, for dinner.

Trump arrived in Japan after stopping in Hawaii, where U.S. military leaders briefed him on North Korea’s nuclear threat. Trump also paid his respects at the Pearl Harbor memorial.

Japan is the first stop on Trump’s five-nation Asia tour. The president will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

___

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to his arrival in Japan.

Trump is tweeting Sunday about his trip through Asia, which starts in Japan. He says: “I am landing shortly. Can’t wait to be with our GREAT MILITARY. See you soon!”

Trump is flying from Hawaii to Japan to begin his 12-day, five-country Asia trip. He will kick off with an event at Yokota Air Base.

This is Trump’s most grueling and consequential trip abroad. He’s set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is embarking on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad. And he’s set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat.

It’s a 12-day, five-country trip, and it comes at a precarious moment for Trump.

It’s just days after his former campaign chairman was indicted and an adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The trip is an important international test for a president looking to reassure Asian allies worried that Trump’s “America First” agenda could cede power in the region to China.

They’re also rattled by his bellicose rhetoric about North Korean’s Kim Jong Un. The North’s missile arsenal threatens the capitals Trump will visit.