The Latest: Poster rally calls for Catalan leaders’ release

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the Spain-Catalonia political crisis (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Catalans in favor of seceding from Spain are gathering to put up posters for independence and to demand the release of jailed separatist leaders in towns across northeastern Spain.

The leading pro-secession grassroots group, Catalan National Assembly (ANC), organized the poster rally. It offered downloadable posters for people to print out and use to plaster on walls and windows.

The same group has also called for a strike on Wednesday and a public protest on Saturday. The group has organized rallies of several hundred thousands of secessionist supporters in recent years.

Agusti Alcoberro, the vice president of ANC, says that he “hopes that everyone participates” in the upcoming rallies.

Alcoberro also said that his group is considering organizing a rally in Brussels on Dec. 6.

The president of ANC, Jordi Sanchez, was ordered to jail without bail along with another leader of a separatist group for leading a protest that ended up trashing police vehicles and impeding officers from exiting a building they were searching in September.

Eight lawmakers have also been jailed for pushing through an illegal declaration of independence.

___

10:15 a.m.

Belgian state prosecutors are examining international arrest warrants issued by Spain for the ousted leader of Catalonia and other members of his disbanded Cabinet.

Carles Puigdemont and four of his ex-ministers fled to Belgium this week after being removed from power by Spanish authorities as part of an extraordinary crackdown to impede the region’s illegal declaration of independence.

Federal prosecutors in Belgium said on Saturday that they were studying the warrants and that they had shared them with city counterparts in Brussels.

A Spanish National Court judge issued warrants for the five separatist politicians on suspicion of rebellion, rebellion and embezzlement on Friday, a day after the same judge sent another eight former Catalan Cabinet members to jail without bail while her investigation continues.