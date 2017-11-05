The Latest: Abe says he and Trump had good talk during golf

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and U.S. President Donald Trump had a lively conversation over golf.

Abe spoke to reporters after he and Trump had lunch and played golf Sunday. He said that the two leaders were able to talk frankly in a relaxed atmosphere while out on the course.

Abe said he and Trump were able to “carry out in depth discussion, at times touching on various difficult issues.”

Their formal talks Monday are expected to focus on North Korea and other regional and bilateral issues.

___

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s first trip to Asia began with a round of golf, a custom cap and a hamburger of American beef.

The president got a taste of home as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed him to Japan Sunday with a display of friendship that will soon give way to high-stakes diplomacy. The two men have struck up an easy rapport.

The leaders played nine holes of golf at Japan’s premiere course.

The low- key start was a prelude to the formal talks planned in Tokyo Monday. Abe will be looking for a united front against North Korea and reassurances that the U.S. will stand by its treaty obligations to defend Japan if attacked.