Jaguars deactivate RB Fournette for violating team rule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati for violating a team rule.

The Jaguars (4-3) made the surprising announcement 90 minutes before kickoff. It’s unclear what Fournette did to draw coach Doug Marrone’s punishment.

Fournette leads the team with 596 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He missed Jacksonville’s last game at Indianapolis because of a sprained right ankle, but he practiced all week and had been scheduled to return against the Bengals.

He needed one touchdown to become the first player in NFL history to score in his first seven games. He can still set the record next week against the Los Angeles Chargers and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley.

Chris Ivory is expected to start in Fournette’s place and will share the load with T.J. Yeldon.

