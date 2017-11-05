AP Top Sports News at 12:36 a.m. EST
2017-11-05
Cousins comes through late as Washington stuns Seattle 17-14
Elliott, Cowboys top improbable Hill TD to beat Chiefs 28-17
AP Top 25: Notre Dame, Clemson rise; Ohio St, Penn St tumble
Harden’s career-high 56 lead Rockets past Jazz, 137-110
Harvick passes Truex for Texas win, both clinch title shots
Patrick Cantlay wins playoff in Las Vegas
Carson Wentz tosses 4 TD passes, Eagles beat Broncos 51-23
Goff throws career-best 4 TDs, Rams rout defenseless Giants
Carr throws for 300 yards to help Oakland beat Miami 27-24
About 18 players protest during national anthem