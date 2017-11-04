The Latest: Saint Preux kick KO tops punishing UFC prelims

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden (all times local):

10 p.m.

UFC 217 entertained with punishing prelims at MSG.

Ovince Saint Preux caught Corey Anderson flush with a left kick to the head and won by a knockout in the third round. Anderson was down for several minutes from the highlight reel blow and the right side of his face was bloodied. Saint Preux said he wanted to fight at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Randy Brown absolutely bloodied Mickey Gall in a unanimous decision victory over the formerly undefeated New Jersey native. The MSG crowd was soundly behind Gall, who staked his claim to fame with a win over former WWE star CM Punk, in an entertaining bout.

Walt Harris was disqualified in the first round of his heavyweight bout against Mark Godbeer. Harris was DQ’d after he followed a low blow with a kick to the face to a stumbling Godbeer. The fight doctor ruled Godbeer was unable to continue and Harris was hit with the disqualification.

James Vick unloaded on a series of big shots and finished off Joe Duffy with a KO at the horn.

7:45 p.m.

UFC is back at MSG.

The top MMA promotion returned to Madison Square Garden for the second time in history with a loaded UFC 217 card on Saturday night. UFC has three title fights on the pay-per-view card headlined by the return of one of the sport’s greats, Georges St. Pierre, after a four-year sabbatical.

St. Pierre (25-2) challenges champion Michael Bisping (30-7) for the 185-pound championship. Cody Garbrandt (11-0) puts the 135-pound title on the line against T.J. Dillashaw (14-3). And Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-0) defends the 115-pound belt against Rose Namajunas (16-3). With a win, Jedrzejczyk would match Ronda Rousey among UFC’s women with a record sixth successful title defense.

Jedrzejczyk won her bout at UFC’s debut at MSG in November 2017. That card drew a $17 million gate and was the richest of all time for a sports event at the famed arena. UFC President Dana White says UFC 217 is on pace to become the third-highest grossing sporting event in MSG history.