Facing tumult at home, Trump sets out on lengthy Asia trip

HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump is embarking on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad. And he’s set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat.

It’s a 12-day, five-country trip, and it comes at a precarious moment for Trump.

It’s just days after his former campaign chairman was indicted and an adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The trip is an important international test for a president looking to reassure Asian allies worried that Trump’s “America First” agenda could cede power in the region to China.

They’re also rattled by his bellicose rhetoric about North Korean’s Kim Jong Un. The North’s missile arsenal threatens the capitals Trump will visit.