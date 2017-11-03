Turkish prime minister to visit US following visa dispute

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s prime minister plans to visit the United States next week following a diplomatic dispute between the two countries that resulted in the mutual suspension of traveler visas for the other’s citizens.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s office said Friday that the trip would take place Nov. 7-11.

Turkish media reports say Yildrim is expected to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Last month, Turkish authorities detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, deepening already strained ties between the two NATO allies.

The U.S. halted most visa services for Turkish citizens at U.S. missions in Turkey. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the U.S. for Americans.